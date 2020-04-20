SPRING HILL, Fla. — The Pasco County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help to identify two people who they say they are concerned with their well-being.

According to deputies, the pair was last seen having some sort of fight at the Publix on State Road 52 in Spring Hill.

Then deputies say both climbed into a white flatbed truck and took off eastbound on SR 52.

If you have any information about the altercation or are able to identify either the man or woman deputies are asking you to call 727-847-8102, select option 7 and ask for Major Crimes Detective W. Wood.

