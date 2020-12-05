x
Deputies search for woman missing since Saturday night

Natasha Brown is 4-foot-11-inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.
PORT RICHEY, Fla. — She hasn't been heard from since Saturday and now deputies need your help finding her. 

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office says Natasha Brown called her mom in Port Richey from an unknown hotel Saturday night and said she was going to head home soon. But, she never did.

Investigators said the 20-year-old woman didn't end up back at her house and hasn't talked to her mother again since around 10:50 p.m. Saturday.

Brown is 4-foot-11-inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Deputies say if anyone knows where she is they should call 727-847-8102 option 7 immediately. 

