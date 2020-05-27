Deputies search for missing 79-year-old man

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office says John Melanathy, 79, was last seen in the area of Tamarix Street off of Ranch Road in Port Richey.

PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Deputies are searching for a man who hasn't been seen or heard from since Tuesday morning.

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office says John Melanathy, 79, was last seen in the area of Tamarix Street off of Ranch Road in Port Richey.

He was wearing black jeans and a black t-shirt. He is 6-feet-tall and weighs about 200 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes.

Investigators say he could be in a silver 2001 Chevy Suburban with the Florida tag LSSK24.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts should call the sheriff's office at 727-847-8102, option 7 immediately.

Pasco Sheriff's Office Pasco Sheriff's deputies are currently searching for John Melanathy,... a missing 79 year old. He was last seen yesterday (May 26) morning, in the area of Tamarix St. off of Ranch Rd., Port Richey. He was wearing black jeans and a black t-shirt. Melanthy is 6', approx. 200 lbs.

What other people are reading right now: