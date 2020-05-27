Deputies search for missing 79-year-old man

PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Deputies are searching for a man who hasn't been seen or heard from since Tuesday morning.
The Pasco County Sheriff's Office says John Melanathy, 79, was last seen in the area of Tamarix Street off of Ranch Road in Port Richey.
He was wearing black jeans and a black t-shirt. He is 6-feet-tall and weighs about 200 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes.
Investigators say he could be in a silver 2001 Chevy Suburban with the Florida tag LSSK24.
Anyone with any information on his whereabouts should call the sheriff's office at 727-847-8102, option 7 immediately.
