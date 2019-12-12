PORT RICHEY, Fla. — The Pasco County Sheriff's Office is investigating skeletal remains found in a state park in Port Richey.
The sheriff's office said the remains were found by a hiker in Werner-Boyce Salt Springs State Park.
Deputies say the investigation is still in its early stages. More information is expected to be released later Thursday.
