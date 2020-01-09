Pasco County deputies remove 25 skimmers from gas pumps at 16 different locations

Anyone who thinks they could have been affected by a skimmer should call their bank as soon as possible.

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — If you got gas in Pasco County recently, you will want to check your bank account.

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office said 25 skimmers were found on gas stations at 16 different locations across the area. The skimmers were found between August 26 and 27 when the Pasco Sheriff’s Office Economic Crimes Unit conducted gas pump checks aimed at finding credit card/debit card skimmers.

Here is a list of stores and pump numbers where the skimmers were found:

7-Eleven: 4540 Rowan Road, New Port Richey: Pump #1

Star One Food Mart: 15434 US Highway 19, Hudson: Pump #1

7-Eleven: 15014 US Highway 19, Hudson: Pump #5-one skimmer located

7-Eleven: 27219 Wesley Chapel Boulevard, Wesley Chapel: Pump #3

In and Out Food Store: 3514 Grand Boulevard, New Port Richey: Pump #4

Circle K: 27616 Wesley Chapel Boulevard, Wesley Chapel: Pump #7

7-Eleven: 13440 SR 54, Odessa: Pump #5 and Pump #6

7-Eleven: 3437 US Highway 19, Holiday: Pump #7

7-Eleven: 10007 US Highway 19, Port Richey: Pump #3

Citgo: 14106 US Highway 19, Hudson: Pump #7

7-Eleven: 38544 5th Avenue, Zephyrhills: Pump #4

Chevron: 6444 Massachusetts Avenue, New Port Richey: Pump #1

Citgo: 4334 Gall Boulevard, Zephyrhills: Pump #2 and Pump #3

Chevron: 2908 Seven Springs Boulevard, New Port Richey: Pump #6

Citgo: 4015 Little Road, New Port Richey: Pump # 6, Pump # 7, and Pump # 8

Citgo: 7820 SR 52, Hudson: Pump #3, Pump #4, Pump #5, Pump #6, Pump #7, Pump #8

Anyone who thinks they could have been affected by a skimmer should call their bank as soon as possible and let them know about a potential data breach. If people see suspicious charges on their bank accounts they're asked to call the Pasco Sheriff's Office by calling 727-847-8102, option 7.

