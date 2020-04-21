PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Joining the Cities of Tampa and St. Petersburg to help bring relief to local small businesses, Pasco County announced the creation of the Pasco Emergency Business Grant.

The emergency grant will give local small businesses an up to $5,000 grant to support them during the coronavirus pandemic. The Pasco Economic Development Council (Pasco EDC) says the grant is expected to help 400 small businesses throughout the county offset the temporary loss of revenue.

To be eligible, small businesses must be located in Pasco County and have 25 or fewer employees. Owners need to be Pasco County residents and businesses must have been in operation as of March 1, 2020. They must also have applied for Federal Disaster Loan Funding, and businesses need to be in "good standing."

The emergency grants may be used for rent, mortgage, utilities, and payroll. Funds must be used to cover such expenses during March, April, May or June 2020. You will need to submit proof of expenditures.

For a full list of requirements and to submit an application, click or tap here.

