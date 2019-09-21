SPRING HILL, Fla. — An investigation is ongoing into a deadly shooting in Pasco County.
It happened in the area of Albright Road and Peace Boulevard, according to the Pasco County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies say a person showed up to a small gathering and somehow got into an argument with someone at the home. That individual went inside the home, returned with a gun and shot the person to death.
The alleged shooter is in custody.
What other people are reading right now:
- Woman arrested after video shows her kick dog, pull it off the ground by the leash
- You have just a year left to get a gold star on your driver's license
- Health inspection leaves KFC customers queasy
- Woman almost loses arm from flesh-eating bacteria contracted at nail salon
- 'That was a very devastating time': Wife of missing Jacksonville firefighter opens up about husband, search to find him
FREE 10NEWS APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter