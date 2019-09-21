SPRING HILL, Fla. — An investigation is ongoing into a deadly shooting in Pasco County.

It happened in the area of Albright Road and Peace Boulevard, according to the Pasco County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say a person showed up to a small gathering and somehow got into an argument with someone at the home. That individual went inside the home, returned with a gun and shot the person to death.

The alleged shooter is in custody.

