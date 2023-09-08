x
Pasco County

Woman hit, killed by driver in Pasco County

Troopers said she was standing in the unlit roadway for "unknown reasons."
PASCO COUNTY, Fla — A woman is dead after she was hit by a driver late Thursday night in Pasco County, Florida Highway Patrol said in a release. 

The crash happened around 8:15 p.m. on State Road 54 west of Celtic Drive. The 31-year-old Citrus Springs woman was reportedly standing in the dark on the unlit roadway for "unknown reasons." 

Because of this, the driver of an SUV wasn't able to stop in time and ended up hitting the woman. 

She was rushed to the hospital where she died. 

FHP troopers did not release if they were still investigating or if any charges would be made. 

