Man dies by suicide after shootout with deputies

DADE CITY, Fla. — The Pasco County Sheriff's Office says a standoff in Dade City is over after a man wanted by deputies died by suicide.

The sheriff's office says it started Monday night when deputies were trying to find the man and serve a warrant.

Sheriff Chris Nocco says deputies asked the man to exit the home he was in peacefully for about 10 minutes. Then, after that, he started shooting at them, according to Nocco.

The sheriff says the man kept shooting at deputies as they moved back for cover. One deputy returned fire, Nocco says.

For more than two hours the man refused to leave the home he was in, according to Nocco. Investigators say during that time the man would talk to deputies while firing more shots.

The sheriff's office says the man ultimately shot himself and died at the scene.

Nocco says no deputies were hurt in the shootout.

