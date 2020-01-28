WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — Five people reportedly are hurt in a crash, forcing a road closure in Pasco County.

It happened Monday evening in the area of State Road 52 and McKendree Road, according to Pasco County Fire Rescue.

Two of the five people are listed as trauma alerts, fire rescue says, with two medical helicopters en route to the scene. State Road 52 is closed as investigators respond to those hurt.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

