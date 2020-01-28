WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — Five people reportedly are hurt in a crash, forcing a road closure in Pasco County.
It happened Monday evening in the area of State Road 52 and McKendree Road, according to Pasco County Fire Rescue.
Two of the five people are listed as trauma alerts, fire rescue says, with two medical helicopters en route to the scene. State Road 52 is closed as investigators respond to those hurt.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
What other people are reading right now:
- Kobe Bryant helicopter crash: What we know now
- California baseball coach, his wife and daughter killed in helicopter crash with Kobe Bryant
- All 9 people killed in Kobe Bryant helicopter crash identified
- Police: Wrong-way driver charged in crash that killed two people
- Scary paint job makes $500K Florida home look like a cartoon
- The Tampa Bay 55 podcast is here. Listen to the first episode!
- Attention viewers: WTSP is undergoing planned work on our tower
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter