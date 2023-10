Expect "significant delays" for the next several hours.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ODESSA, Fla. — A stretch of State Road 54 is closed to traffic following a cooking oil spill, according to Pasco County Fire Rescue.

The eastbound lanes of SR-54 are closed from Gunn Highway to the Suncoast Parkway. Officials say a non-hazardous oil spill that happened Wednesday morning needs to be cleaned up before the highway can reopen.

The closure is expected to last for several hours.

Drivers are asked to consider other routes, including Ridge Road or Lutz Lake Fern Road.