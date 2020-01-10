Pasco County superintendent candidates share lesson plans for the future

Kurt Browning and Cynthia Thompson are running for superintendent of Pasco County Schools.

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — On Nov. 3, 2020, people living in Pasco County will have a chance to cast their vote for Pasco County Schools superintendent. The candidates listed on Pasco County’s ballot are Kurt Browning and Cynthia Thompson.

Out of the 67 Florida counties, 26 have board-appointed superintendents. The remaining 41 counties elect superintendents for four-year terms.

Kurt Browning – Republican, Pasco County Schools Superintendent

Kurt Browning was elected as Pasco’s superintendent on Nov. 6, 2012. In his third run for reelection, Browning won the Republican primary for Pasco County Schools superintendent in August 2020. He defeated veteran teacher and administrator David LaRoche.

Browning’s political career spans more than four decades. He started working in the Pasco County Board of Elections office in the mid-1970s. By 1980, at the age of 22, he was elected as Pasco County’s Supervisor of Elections – a position he held for 27 years.

Browning’s career path led him to serve as Florida secretary of state under Gov. Charlie Crist and Gov. Rick Scott.

With eight years under his belt as Pasco’s superintendent, Browning says he would like to continue to lead teachers, parents, and students, especially in the new normal of COVID19.

In the following video, Browning talks about online learning, the value of teachers, and what goes into being a superintendent.

Cynthia Thompson – No Party Affiliation

Cynthia Thompson, a no-party candidate is a newcomer to local politics. On the about page of her campaign website, Thompson walks you through her life as a Pasco County resident starting in 1995.

Thompson earned her master’s degree in educational leadership in 2013. For nearly eight years, Thompson has been involved with the leadership team at Bayonet Point Middle School as well as the Graduation Enhancement District Leadership Team.

Thompson’s campaign also focuses on family values, her role as a teacher and as a parent.