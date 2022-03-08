Pasco County superintendent strikes down on student discipline heading into school year

Just in the 2021-2022 school year, there were more than 60,000 referrals in the school district compared to the usual number of 40,000.

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Pasco County superintendent Kurt Browning made sure to let parents get a message before the new school year starts — educate kids on the consequences of their actions.

At a Pasco County School Board meeting Tuesday, the superintendent briefly touched on the topic of discipline, saying a new video about the topic will be sent out to parents, teachers and kids within the coming weeks.

Browning explained how last year the school district saw a decrease in the number of inappropriate student interactions after implementing a rule — students will be put up for expulsion if they commit one level three offense.

This rule will follow into the new school year along with the addition of being put up for expulsion if students commit two level two offenses.

Just in the 2021-2022 school year, there were more than 60,000 referrals in the school district compared to the usual number of 40,000. The reason behind the increase, Browning explains, is the parents not communicating with their children.

“[Parents] needs to have conversations with their kids about what the expectations are and that there are consequences to your actions,” he said. “We all have consequences and I don’t think that message is getting through…”

The superintendent went on to say parents need to be having these conversations about what appropriate behaviors look like in public and more importantly what it looks like in Pasco public schools.

Students will be returning back to classrooms starting next week. The school board members agree that if they don't do something, they'll be putting other students who want to learn at risk of not getting an education.