Pasco County teachers' union files injunction against state's reopening order

The USEP wants schools to be allowed to reopen online and still receive funding from the Department of Education.

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Late Tuesday night, a Pasco County teachers' union took legal action against the state's emergency order to reopen brick and mortar schools at the beginning of the 2020-2021 school year.

USEP says it has filed an injunction that would allow schools in the county to return to class remotely and still receive funding from the Department of Education. The union says that under the current emergency order from the Department of Education, schools must reopen brick and mortar buildings five days a week in order to receive funding from the state.

The union says it's still not safe for students, teachers and staff to return to school because of current COVID-19 cases and percent positive rates in the county.

"We have asked for a virtual reopening until such time as Pasco County can meet the CDC recommendations of a 14-day downward trend in positive test cases and a district wide percentage of test cases of 5% or less."

10 Tampa Bay reached out to the Pasco County School District for comment on the injunction, and the district responded it doesn't "comment on pending litigation."

Previously, Pasco County Schools spokesman Steve Hegarty said the state gave them no choice but to re-open. In a statement, he said the district is now “focused on making…campuses and classrooms as healthy as possible for the August 24 start of the school year."

According to the Florida State Department's daily coronavirus report, 49 more positive COVID-19 test results were returned from Pasco County on Aug. 11, where the positivity rate is 4.9 percent. Tuesday was the first time in 14 days that the county has reported a percent positive rate below 5 percent. A total of 7,213 positive COVID-19 cases have been reported in Pasco since March.

