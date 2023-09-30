x
Pasco County

Popular Pasco County trail closed for paving project

"We apologize for the inconvenience, but hope visitors will enjoy a smoother ride when work is finished," county leaders wrote.
NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Jay B. Starkey Wilderness Park is set to be closed for several weeks in order for some work to be done, a news release from Pasco County explains.

The popular multi-purpose trail is set to be closed to the public while county leaders go about a paving project.

While the work is being done, Pasco County Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources reportedly decided to shut down the trail for safety reasons.

"Bicyclists from Starkey Park will not be able to access the Suncoast Trail until the project wraps up, and vice versa," county leaders explain in the release.

Along with access to the trail blocked, some off-road trail access might be restricted at times as well.

"We apologize for the inconvenience, but hope visitors will enjoy a smoother ride when work is finished," county leaders wrote.

For updates on the paving project, visit the Pasco County Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources website by clicking here.

