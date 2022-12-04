Man ejected from pickup truck during rollover crash in Pasco County dies, troopers say

Troopers said the man tried to avoid hitting debris in the roadway before losing control of his truck.

DADE CITY, Fla. — A man is dead after he was ejected from his pickup truck as it overturned during a crash along US 301 in Pasco County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

It happened around 11:21 a.m. Saturday on US 301 near Mattingly Lane in Dade City, troopers said.

FHP said the 55-year-old male driver of a pickup truck saw debris in the roadway and steered left to avoid impact, entering the grass median. The man then reportedly lost control of his truck, which rotated and traveled back across the southbound lanes and hit the left rear of an SUV.

After the collision, the pickup truck overturned before stopping in the travel lanes. As it overturned, the driver was ejected from the truck. He was rushed to the hospital where he later died.