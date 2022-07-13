x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Pasco County

Bicyclist dies after being hit by car in Pasco County

The crash happened on Wire Road near Otis Allen Road.
Credit: Tomasz Zajda - stock.adobe.com

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — A bicyclist has died after being hit by a sports car Tuesday night in Pasco County.

Florida Highway Patrol says a 17-year-old Dade City girl was driving the Ford Mustang north on Wire Road while two bicyclists – without lights – were riding the same way. It was slightly after 9 p.m., a little more than 30 minutes after sunset.

As the driver was approaching Otis Allen Road, FHP says she couldn't see the bikers and hit one of them – a 24-year-old man from Zephyrhills. The man was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The other bicyclist, a 20-year-old Zephyrhills man, was not hurt.

Related Articles

 

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Pasco County firefighters continue to push for cancer payout