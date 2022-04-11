Pasco detectives searching for driver accused of hit-and-run that left 1 dead

LAND O' LAKES, Fla. — Pasco County detectives are searching for a driver they say left the parking lot of a dance school after running over a person in Land O' Lakes Monday afternoon.
The sheriff's office responded around 4 p.m. to the Dance & Gymnastics Academy of Tampa in the Venezia Court area and found one person dead. Authorities say the person was run over by an SUV that fled the scene.
According to the Pasco County Sheriff's Office, investigators are looking for a black, newer model Jeep Wrangler.
If you have any information on this deadly crash you submit a tip to the Pasco Sheriff's Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488 or submit tips online.
