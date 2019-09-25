HUDSON, Fla. — A Pasco County nursing assistant is accused of exploiting a veteran with disabilities, the sheriff's office claims.

Deputies say Allyn Lopez, 38, had the veteran, who has dementia, write her two checks for a total of $6,000 after befriending him while she was working as a CNA at his assisted living facility.

According to an arrest report, the veteran -- who is also an amputee -- wrote a $2,000 check in November 2018 and a $4,000 check in May 2019.

Investigators say Lopez admitted to cashing the checks and "knew it was wrong."

Lopez worked at the assisted living facility from October 2016 until July 2019, according to the arrest report. She is charged with exploitation of an elderly or disabled person.

