Deputies investigate shooting that left 1 dead in Hudson

HUDSON, Fla. — The Pasco County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that left a man dead Thursday night in Hudson.

A Facebook post from the sheriff's office explained deputies were on scene of the shooting that happened off Ruby Lane.

According to the agency, preliminary information suggests a woman shot the man, and they were not strangers.

The man ended up dying as a result of the shooting, deputies say.

There is an investigation ongoing into the shooting, and there is no threat to the public.