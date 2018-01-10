Pasco County Sheriff's deputies have issued a Silver Alert for a missing and endangered man with dementia.

Eugene Joseph Murphy, 82, went to a gas station Sunday afternoon to buy a newspaper, but he never came back.

He was driving his girlfriend's 2009 light blue, 4-door Hyundai Genesis with Florida license plate CWJU98.

He was reported missing Monday morning.

Murphy's credit card was used Sunday at a Speedway station in Venice, Florida, and again on Monday morning at a Shell station in Orlando.

He is described as 5-foot-8 and 170 pounds with gray hair, blue eyes and glasses. Murphy was last seen wearing a green collared shirt with khaki pants, loafers and white socks.

Anyone who sees him should call 911 right away.

