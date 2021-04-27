Pasco deputies searching for missing 11-year-old girl

SHADY HILLS, Fla. — Have you seen Bailey Palm? Pasco deputies need help finding the missing 11-year-old girl.
According to Pasco County Sheriff's Office, Palm was last seen heading south at around 4:15 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Rockledge Avenue and Normandeau Street.
Deputies say the girl is 5-feet, 3-inches tall and weighs around 115 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. Palm was last seen wearing a white hoodie with blue lettering, blue jeans and white flip-flops.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 727-847-8102.
