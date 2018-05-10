WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla.— A 15-year-old boy allegedly repeatedly raped a 7-year-old girl in Pasco County, according to court documents.

The documents say the abuse began in 2017, and the boy told the girl not to tell anyone.

Pasco County deputies said they were called by the 7-year-old’s mother after a babysitter found the two children in the victim’s closet. When the babysitter asked what was going on, the 7-year-old allegedly said the 15-year-old “liked to look at her.”

The babysitter then called the victim's mother, who notified authorities.

The 7-year-old-victim told authorities the 15-year-old had done this to her “a lot” and couldn’t give an exact number of times, court documents said.

The victim described how she would ask the defendant to stop because it was painful, but said he never did, according to reports.

Deputies said the defendant denied the accusations at first, but after being confronted with information that the 7-year-old gave authorities, he allegedly admitted that the victim was telling the truth.

After the 15-year-old's apparent confession, he was arrested and taken to the Juvenile Assessment Center, according to law enforcement.

