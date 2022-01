Douglas Pemberton was last seen Sunday night in the Aster Avenue area of Zephyrhills.

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. — Pasco County deputies are searching for a 25-year-old man they say is missing and endangered.

Douglas Pemberton was last seen around 11 p.m. Sunday in the Aster Avenue area of Zephyrhills.

He is described as 6-feet tall and around 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a thick brown jacket, jeans and carrying boots.

Anyone who knows where Douglas might be is asked to call the Pasco Sheriff’s Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102 and select option 7.