Missing 54-year-old Pasco County woman found safe

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — UPDATE: The Pasco County Sheriff's Office says Melissa Kyser has been found safe.

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding 54-year-old Melissa Kyser.

Deputies say Kyser was last seen around 2 p.m. Tuesday in the area of U.S. 19 and Moog Road in Holiday. At the time, she was last seen driving a 2013 brown Buick Encore with a Florida license plate of PXNZ93.

Kyser is described as being 5-foot-10 and weighing approximately 150 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. No description of what she was last seen wearing was provided by authorities.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Pasco County Sheriff's Office's non-emergency line at 727-847-8102, option 7. Tips can also be reported online at PascoSheriff.com/tips.