Pasco deputies locate missing 40-year-old man

TAMPA, Fla — Update: Pasco sheriff's deputies were able to locate Larry Sidwell Sunday evening.
-
Original story: Have you seen Larry Sidwell?
Pasco County sheriff's deputies are searching for the 40-year-old man who was last seen around 2 p.m. Sunday in the Tampa area. The sheriff's office considers Sidwell "endangered."
He is described as 5-feet, 10-inches, with brown hair and blue eyes.
If you have any information on where Sidwell could be, you're asked to call the Pasco Sheriff's non-emergency line at 727-847-8102, option 7. You can also report tips online.