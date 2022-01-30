x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Pasco County

Pasco deputies locate missing 40-year-old man

He was last seen in the Tampa area.
Credit: Pasco County Sheriff's Office
Larry Sidwell

TAMPA, Fla — Update: Pasco sheriff's deputies were able to locate Larry Sidwell Sunday evening.

-

Original story: Have you seen Larry Sidwell? 

Pasco County sheriff's deputies are searching for the 40-year-old man who was last seen around 2 p.m. Sunday in the Tampa area. The sheriff's office considers Sidwell "endangered."

He is described as 5-feet, 10-inches, with brown hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information on where Sidwell could be, you're asked to call the Pasco Sheriff's non-emergency line at 727-847-8102, option 7. You can also report tips online.

In Other News

Pasco sheriff's office issues warning over deadly synthetic opioid 20X more potent than fentanyl