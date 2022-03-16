Have you seen Johnny? Deputies search for missing Port Richey man

PORT RICHEY, Fla. — The Pasco County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 27-year-old man.
Deputies say Johnny Perez was last seen around 5:30 p.m. on March 16 in the area of Rainbow Lane in Port Richey.
Perez is described as being 5-feet, 2-inches tall, weighing about 135 pounds and having brown hair and brown eyes. Deputies report he was last seen wearing khaki pants, a green polo and a gray snapback hat.
The 27-year-old could be driving a gold 2002 Nissan Maxima with a Florida license plate of Y942VV, according to the sheriff's office.
Anyone with information on Perez's whereabouts is asked to contact the Pasco Sheriff's Office's non-emergency line at 727-847-8102, option 7. Tips can also be reported online at PascoSheriff.com/tips.