Have you seen Johnny? Deputies search for missing Port Richey man

PORT RICHEY, Fla. — The Pasco County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 27-year-old man.

Deputies say Johnny Perez was last seen around 5:30 p.m. on March 16 in the area of Rainbow Lane in Port Richey.

Perez is described as being 5-feet, 2-inches tall, weighing about 135 pounds and having brown hair and brown eyes. Deputies report he was last seen wearing khaki pants, a green polo and a gray snapback hat.

The 27-year-old could be driving a gold 2002 Nissan Maxima with a Florida license plate of Y942VV, according to the sheriff's office.