Have you seen Johnny? Deputies search for missing Port Richey man

The 27-year-old could be driving a gold 2002 Nissan Maxima with a Florida license plate of Y942VV.
Credit: Pasco County Sheriff's Office

PORT RICHEY, Fla. — The Pasco County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 27-year-old man. 

Deputies say Johnny Perez was last seen around 5:30 p.m. on March 16 in the area of Rainbow Lane in Port Richey.

Perez is described as being 5-feet, 2-inches tall, weighing about 135 pounds and having brown hair and brown eyes. Deputies report he was last seen wearing khaki pants, a green polo and a gray snapback hat. 

The 27-year-old could be driving a gold 2002 Nissan Maxima with a Florida license plate of Y942VV, according to the sheriff's office. 

Anyone with information on Perez's whereabouts is asked to contact the Pasco Sheriff's Office's non-emergency line at 727-847-8102, option 7. Tips can also be reported online at PascoSheriff.com/tips. 

