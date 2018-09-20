DADE CITY, Fla. -- A 21-year-old woman thought a way to get attention from her ex-boyfriend was to crash her car into a pole with a 2-month-old baby inside, deputies say.

Pasco County deputies were sent around 9 p.m. Wednesday to the area of James and Blanton roads, where Breanna Bechtol threatened to intentionally crash her car and commit suicide as the child sat nearby, according to a news release.

She managed to crash the car, and it was found with minor damage. Bechtol was okay and the baby was taken to an area hospital for precautionary reasons.

Bechtol later told deputies she crashed the car in an attempt to have her ex-boyfriend notice her and she had no intention of hurting herself.

Bechtol was booked in the Land O' Lakes Jail on a charge of aggravated child abuse.

The child was left with her biological father, deputies say.

