Video shows Pasco deputy save 2 dogs from house fire

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Flames shot up toward the sky Saturday night in Pasco County after a house caught fire in the Moon Lake area.

Body camera video captured the frantic moments a deputy was running toward the fire, trying to figure out if everyone had safely escaped.

They had. But, as he kept running to the burning home, he saw two small dogs dangerously close to the fire.

Without hesitation, the deputy grabbed one dog in each arm and carried them both to safety -- returning the beloved pets to their owners, unharmed.

"This is a fantastic example of law enforcement going above and beyond to save everyone, including pets, in any situation," the Pasco Sheriff's Office wrote in a statement. "We fight as one with our community and this rescue demonstrates that perfectly."

There were no reports of injuries.

You can watch the rescue by clicking here.

