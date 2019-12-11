PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Patriotism in Pasco County just went psychedelic.

Sheriffs Deputy Joel Martinez proved his talents go far beyond protecting and serving. He jammed out a Jimi Hendrix-inspired rendition of the Star-Spangled Banner on Veterans Day. It was his way of honoring the troops.

Fifty years ago, Hendrix’s version lasted for three minutes and 46 seconds at the Woodstock music festival in New York.

