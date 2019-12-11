PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Patriotism in Pasco County just went psychedelic.
Sheriffs Deputy Joel Martinez proved his talents go far beyond protecting and serving. He jammed out a Jimi Hendrix-inspired rendition of the Star-Spangled Banner on Veterans Day. It was his way of honoring the troops.
Fifty years ago, Hendrix’s version lasted for three minutes and 46 seconds at the Woodstock music festival in New York.
More Veterans Day Coverage:
- 95-year-old veteran receives high school diploma
- Army veteran turned successful chef shares her story
- Habitat Hillsborough begins new home build for veteran on Veterans Day
- Native American veterans: The Seminole Tribe's proud history of service
What other people are reading right now:
- Unprecedented Arctic blast to break hundreds of records across the US
- 'Jeopardy' host Alex Trebek gets choked up at message of love from contestant
- Great white sharks are headed to Florida
- Disney+ has launched. Here's what's available
- Mold in homes still impacting military families
FREE 10NEWS APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter