Pasco deputy shoots, injures man accused of stealing car, sheriff's office says

The sheriff's office said the man fired his gun at deputies. He is facing non-life-threatening injuries.

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — The Pasco County Sheriff's Office said an investigation is underway after one of its deputies shot a suspected car thief overnight, causing non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting happened around 2:20 a.m. Wednesday in the area of Rowan Road and Trouble Creek Road in New Port Richey.

Deputies said they were conducting a stolen vehicle investigation when they came across a man in possession of the car. The man then ran off, turned and fired a gun at the deputies who were chasing him, according to the sheriff's office.

One deputy returned fire, striking the man. No deputies were injured in the exchange.

The man was arrested and is facing multiple pending charges. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting, per sheriff's office protocol.

No other details were immediately available.