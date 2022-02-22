5 dogs killed, 3 injured when house caught fire in Pasco County

There were no reports of any people hurt.

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Five dogs died and three others were hurt in a fire Tuesday at a home in New Port Richey.

The fire broke out at a house on Weasel Drive near Blue Finch Way.

Pasco Fire Rescue says emergency crews arrived to find the home up in flames with eight dogs inside. Firefighters quickly knocked down the fire and tried to rescue all the animals.

Sadly, the majority of the dogs did not survive. There was no immediate word on the condition of the surviving three.

Asked if any people were home at the time, a fire spokesperson said he was still working to gather more information.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.