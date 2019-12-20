PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Firefighters started their Friday off battling a large fire at an auto auction yard.
Pasco Fire Rescue said the fire at the auto auction in Shady Hills consumed two motorhomes, a lawn truck and a semi-truck. The fire sent black smoke into the air.
Fire rescue crews said the fire was mechanical in nature.
