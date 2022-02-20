Pasco Fire Rescue responding to 'fast-moving' brush fire

Firefighters and the Florida Forestry Service are working to protect homes in the area.

DADE CITY, Fla — Authorities in the Pasco County area are responding to a brush fire in Dade City Sunday afternoon.

At around 4 p.m., Pasco Fire Rescue reported a "fast-moving" brush fire in the area of Steward Road and Hamster Drive.

Firefighters and the Florida Forestry Service are working to protect homes in the area, Pasco County Fire Rescue said in a tweet. In addition, firefighters are fighting a car fire inside the burn area.

At this time, officials have not reported any injuries.