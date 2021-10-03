Pasco Fire Rescue finds car in lake

Firefighters say there was nobody in the car and they are checking the area for people who could have possibly been hurt in the crash.

PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Pasco Fire Rescue says its crews are responding to a lake with a car in it.

Crews say they responded to the scene Wednesday morning near Jasmine Boulevard and Paula Court in Port Richey.

#ALERT: WATER RESCUE | PORT RICHEY | JASMINE BLVD @ PAULA CT | Firefighters are on the scene of a car into a lake. Firefighters entered the water and the vehicle was reported empty. Crews are still checking the area for patients, but none have been located at this time. #PCFRNews pic.twitter.com/1NjJcTfvYt — Pasco Fire Rescue (@PascoFireRescue) March 10, 2021