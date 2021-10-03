Pasco Fire Rescue finds car in lake

PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Pasco Fire Rescue says its crews are responding to a lake with a car in it.
Firefighters say there was nobody in the car and they are checking the area for people who could have possibly been hurt in the crash.
Crews say they responded to the scene Wednesday morning near Jasmine Boulevard and Paula Court in Port Richey.
This is a developing story. Stay with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.
- Third stimulus check update: House set to pass COVID bill with $1,400 payments today
- Texts show Manatee County leader, developer discuss how vaccine pop-up site could help Gov. DeSantis
- Biden's first 50 days: Where he stands on key promises
- Fallen Tampa officer veered cruiser into path of wrong-way driver to keep others safe, chief says
- Confusion at FEMA vaccine site leads to people who thought they were eligible being turned away
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter