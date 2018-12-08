ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. -- A Pasco County Fire Rescue team was on the scene of burning corn silo Sunday morning.

Firefighters with the Zephyrhills Fire Department were also working to extinguish the flames at 40140 Lynbrook Dr. Officers said the fire was contained to one silo and there were no injuries reported.

At 2 p.m. Sunday, Pasco Fire tweeted that the fire had been burning for three hours and that the center of the silo had collapsed. Firefighters were working to clear the corn out and extinguish the product still left inside.

Pasco Fire Rescue also said there are no hazards to the public. They expect to be on scene for a while because they have to remove the corn from the silo.

Pasco Fire Rescue tweeted the fire was under control and firefighters were staying on scene to clear the scene.

