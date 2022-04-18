Pasco firefighters racing to rescue 2 men trapped after vehicle collapses

Two medical helicopters were sent to the scene.

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. — Firefighters are racing to free two men who became trapped Monday afternoon under a vehicle that collapsed while they were working on it, according to Pasco Fire Rescue.

First responders say the collapse happened on Windknob Court in Zephyrhills. It was not immediately clear what type of vehicle was involved or what sort of work was underway at the time of the collapse.

Emergency crews said two medical helicopters were dispatched to the scene. Both individuals involved have "traumatic injuries," emergency crews said.

No further information was immediately released.