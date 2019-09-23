PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Pasco County firefighters were there to support for fellow firefighter Hunter Garcia and his wife, Kayla, as they left St. Joseph's Hospital in Tampa Monday afternoon.

Firefighter Hunter Garcia and his family were on Van Dyke Road when their SUV was T-boned by another car that ran a stop sign on Brown Road on Sept. 13, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Sadly, the couple's baby girl later died following the crash.

Garcia and his wife's injuries were described as severe. Following several surgeries, Kayla will require several weeks of rehab for her injuries.

Garcia joined Pasco County Fire and Rescue about two years ago. He's new to the force, but they aren't leaving him behind. When the family thought no one would be there, their fire family showed up.

The family is still working on funeral arrangements for their daughter, but fire rescue says the plans will be announced soon.

"The family would like to send their appreciation to the community for all their love and support during these trying times. Everyone's support has been amazing," Pasco County Fire Rescue announced on a Facebook post.

