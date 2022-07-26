Two cars get stuck in flooding in Pasco County

What was originally thought to be one vehicle in the water turned out to be two that got stuck.

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Emergency crews shut down Ridge Road, just east of Little Road, due to flooding Tuesday in the Jasmine Estates area of Pasco County.

Pasco County Fire Rescue said two vehicles became stuck in rising floodwaters.

Emergency management and public works crews were notified of the situation, according to firefighters.

All lanes of both roads were temporarily closed in the area. And, first responders urged drivers to find alternate routes.

There were no immediate reports of any injuries.