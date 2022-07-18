Pasco deputies search for missing 16-year-old

Investigators say the teen was last seen riding a bicycle in Port Richey.

PORT RICHEY, Fla. — The Pasco Sheriff's Office announced Monday it was searching for a missing 16-year-old.

Deputies say they are looking for Anthony Servis, who is described as 5-foot-8 and 125 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Servis was last seen around 1 p.m. Monday riding a black bicycle on or near Niagara Drive in Port Richey.

No further information was immediately released by law enforcement. The Pasco sheriff's office tweeted a photo of Servis.