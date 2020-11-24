Pasco deputies find loaded gun spray-painted blue like a toy

It was discovered during a November traffic stop.

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — It looked like a toy. But, it was a real gun.

Pasco deputies are using it as an example of what not to do.

"We share this to highlight the inherent danger during calls for service involving firearms as deputies would have to make a split second determination if this firearm was real or a toy," the sheriff's office tweeted.

Investigators say the loaded Ruger 380 pictured below was spray-painted blue when it was found on the passenger side of a car during a Nov. 19 traffic stop. Deputies had stopped the car for speeding, but a passenger hopped out and ran off -- only to be captured seconds later.

A search of the car turned up the gun.

"We urge our community to be aware of situations like this and discourage citizens from painting firearms in this manner for everyone’s safety," the sheriff's office said.

