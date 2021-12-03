Pasco deputies looking for blue minivan that may have picked up a child

The driver is not yet known.

HOLIDAY, Fla. — The Pasco Sheriff’s Office is investigating a "suspicious incident" that deputies say may have included a child getting into someone's minivan.

Deputies say a passerby called them around 7:45 a.m. to report something out-of-the-ordinary in the area of US-19 and Moog Road in Holiday.

According to investigators, the passerby claimed to have seen a male in a minivan have an altercation with a boy before the child climbed into the minivan. The minivan then drove south in the direction of Tarpon Springs, law enforcement reports.

The minivan was described, deputies say, as a powder blue Dodge or Chrysler. Friday morning's heavy fog reportedly made it impossible for the passerby to see the license plate.

"The male child is a white or Hispanic male between the ages of 10 and 15, who is wearing a black long sleeve shirt," the sheriff's office wrote.

Investigators say they do not have a description of the adult.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911 right away.