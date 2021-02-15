6 dogs found dead after flames engulf Zephyrhills home

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. — A house fire Monday morning in Zephyrhills claimed the lives of six dogs.
Pasco County Fire Rescue responded to the single-family home in the 39400 block of Lincoln Avenue and was able to knock down the flames in 20 minutes.
Firefighters say while those living in the home made it out safely, their furry family members did not.
The American Red Cross has been called out to assist those displaced. Fire Rescue says the cause of the fire is under investigation.
