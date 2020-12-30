Firefighters battle Land O' Lakes garage fire

LAND O' LAKES, Fla. — Firefighters say nobody was hurt early Wednesday morning in a Land O' Lakes garage fire.
Pasco Fire Rescue said crews were able to get the fire under control in about 10 minutes and keep the flames in the garage.
The fire was at a two-story home on the 3000 block of Donington Castle Lane, firefighters said.
