Firefighters battle Land O' Lakes garage fire

Pasco Fire Rescue said crews were able to get the fire under control in about 10 minutes

LAND O' LAKES, Fla. — Firefighters say nobody was hurt early Wednesday morning in a Land O' Lakes garage fire.

Pasco Fire Rescue said crews were able to get the fire under control in about 10 minutes and keep the flames in the garage.

The fire was at a two-story home on the 3000 block of Donington Castle Lane, firefighters said.

#ALERT: WORKING STRUCTURE FIRE | 3000 BLOCK OF DONINGTON CASTLE LN | LAND O LAKES | Firefighters arrived to a two story home with fire in the garage. L37 made an aggressive attack and kept the fire in the garage. No injuries reported. Fire control in approx. 10 minutes. #PCFRNews pic.twitter.com/Ns0Agr8NRL — Pasco Fire Rescue (@PascoFireRescue) December 30, 2020

What other people are reading right now: