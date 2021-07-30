Pasco firefighters: 3 adults, 1 child medevacked after pick-up truck rolls over on I-75

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Pasco County Fire Rescue is responding to a "major traffic crash" on northbound Interstate 75 near the area of San Antonio.
Firefighters say three adults and one child are being transported as trauma alerts to area hospitals via medical helicopters.
According to fire rescue, a pick-up rolled multiple times before ejecting those inside. All traffic is currently stopped due to the helicopters responding.
This is a developing story. Check back with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.
