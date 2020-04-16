WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — A horrifying story came out of Wesley Chapel Thursday afternoon.
Pasco Fire Rescue said a worker on a construction crew lost his arm in an explosion.
The explosion happened in the area of Curley Road and Kiefer Road.
Pasco Fire said a construction crew ruptured a high-pressure water line, causing it to explode.
The injured worker was airlifted as a trauma alert.
Check back for updates.
