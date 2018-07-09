HOLIDAY, Fla. -- A Pasco County deputy was fast on his feet in an attempt to save a man from drowning.

Deputy Taylor Grant was dispatched around 8 a.m. Thursday on a call about a drowning in progress. Upon getting to the scene on Green Key Road, the sheriff's office says he jumped a 10-foot security fence and ran several acres to get to Juan Munoz-Valencia

A woman was seen holding onto the 51-year-old as he sank into the water, trapped between a seawall and floating walkway.

Grant pulled the man from the water and began CPR efforts. After that went on, fire rescue took Munoz-Valencia to an area hospital.

Officials say he continues to be treated, in critical condition and likely will be intubated for some time.

