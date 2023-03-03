FHP: Wrong-way driver hits, kills man on scooter in Pasco County

Troopers say a 74-year-old man was driving a van eastbound in the westbound lanes "for unknown reasons."

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. — A man is dead after he was hit "nearly head-on" by a van while riding his scooter Thursday night in Pasco County, the Florida Highway Patrol reports.

It happened just after 7:30 p.m. on Pretty Pond Road.

Troopers say a 74-year-old man was driving a van eastbound in the westbound lanes of Pretty Pond Road. A 43-year-old man was driving his electric scooter westbound.

The van driver crashed into the scooter "nearly head-on" west of the Chenken Road intersection, according to FHP.