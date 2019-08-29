The Pasco County Sheriff's Office said a middle school in Hudson will open on a "controlled campus" Thursday because of an "unverified threat."

Deputies say the "unverified threat" to Hudson Middle School was reported late Wednesday night.

The sheriff's office said they are investigating the report and putting extra law enforcement on campus throughout the day Thursday.

The "unverified threat" came hours after another Pasco County school was put under a "controlled campus" because of a "vague threat." The sheriff's office said the "unverified report of a vague threat" was reported to Cypress Creek Middle/High School early Wednesday morning.

There were no reports of any arrests as of Wednesday afternoon.

This a developing story. Check back for updates.

