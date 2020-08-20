Search underway for 3-year-old from Pasco County

The sheriff's office does not believe the child is in danger but said his father does not have permission to have custody of him at this time.

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding a missing 3-year-old.

Deputies say Jaxcen Rodriguez was last seen with his dad, 47-year-old Peter Rodriguez around 8:30 a.m. Thursday in the area of Bigelow Drive in Holiday.

"Although Jaxcen is not believed to be in danger, Peter does not have permission to have custody of Jaxcen at this time," the sheriff's office wrote in a Facebook post.

Jaxcen was last seen wearing gray shorts, a black shirt with a “Moma Boy” logo and black-and-white Converse shoes.

Investigators say Peter may be driving a tan 2001 Oldsmobile Aurora with Florida license plate NLGV96. If you see them or the car, deputies are asking you to call them at 727-847-8102 and select option 7.

